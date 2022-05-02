Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $225,000 Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in GameStop by 252.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $6,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $125.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -1.63. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

