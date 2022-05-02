Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.