Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

