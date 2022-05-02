Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weber were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $164,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. Weber Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

