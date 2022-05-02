Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,512,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $557.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.