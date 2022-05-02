Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

Shares of IXP stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $91.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.