Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $225,000 in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.5% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.59. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,237.42% and a negative return on equity of 195.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

