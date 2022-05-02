Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 4.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cryoport Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.