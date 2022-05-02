Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFO opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

