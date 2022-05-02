Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $918,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NetScout Systems by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.80 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

