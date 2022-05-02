Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

