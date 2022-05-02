Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

