Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.53 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

