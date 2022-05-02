Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

