Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 143.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $184,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

