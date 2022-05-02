Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of GAL stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $47.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.