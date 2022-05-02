Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

