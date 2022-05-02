Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 245,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.