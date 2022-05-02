Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TIGO opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

