Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BWG opened at $9.30 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

