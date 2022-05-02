Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,676.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

