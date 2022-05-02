Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 761 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

