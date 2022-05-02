Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,587 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

BTEC stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

