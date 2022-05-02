Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $168.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

