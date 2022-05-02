Cowa LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

