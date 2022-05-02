Cowen Cuts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $50.95 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $12,113,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

