Cowen Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $695.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.06 and its 200-day moving average is $592.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

