Credit Suisse Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.97.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $537.06 and a 200 day moving average of $592.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

