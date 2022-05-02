Credit Suisse Group Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $111.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.