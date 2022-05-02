Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

