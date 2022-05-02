David Tilford Underwood Sells 39,129 Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Tilford Underwood sold 39,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$48,911.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at C$247,123.75.
CVE:OSI opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. Osino Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$1.61.
About Osino Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.