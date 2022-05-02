DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

