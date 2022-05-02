DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCP stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

