Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $39.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

