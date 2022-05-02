Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $315.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 467,300.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

