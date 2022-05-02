Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $44.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

