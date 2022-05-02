DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $486.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.82.

DXCM opened at $408.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.21. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 47.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

