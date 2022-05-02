DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DHI Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.34.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

