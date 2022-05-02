Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIOD opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Diodes by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

