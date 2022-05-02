Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.81.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

