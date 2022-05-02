Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $400.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

NYSE DPZ opened at $338.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

