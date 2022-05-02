Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.81.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $335.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.63. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

