Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

