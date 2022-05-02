Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

