Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.