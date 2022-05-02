Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

ENI stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

