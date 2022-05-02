EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of EnLink Midstream worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

