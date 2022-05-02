Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,438 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

