Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.