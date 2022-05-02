Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
