Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 185.07% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

